Ind vs SA Second ODI: Why India should retain the playing eleven of their first ODI

South Africa continued their domination on the tour with a win in the first ODI against India. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Duessen scored centuries a 204 runs partnership to take the team to a 1-0 lead in the series.

Indian bowlers couldn't put pressure on South Africa by picking up wickets in the middle overs. After Dhawan and Kohli got out, the batting of Team India collapsed. Though India lost the game, there were plenty of positives to consider for the next match. India must consider fielding the same eleven for the second ODI as well.

Indian bowlers started well and controlled the South African team from scoring freely in the initial overs. They also ensured that the game would never go away from them anytime soon. Bavuma started slowly playing the anchor role. Things started to pick up pace as Rassie van der Duessen joined him in the middle, from when he scored at a brisk pace from the start of his innings. Indian bowlers didn't give away too many runs in the middle overs but were unsuccessful in breaking that partnership.

They bowled with a lot of control, such that 250-260 runs looked difficult for South Africa. However, Rassie van der Duessen managed to put in some quick runs at the end to take South Africa to 296. All the bowlers worked in great form and rhythm on a difficult pitch.

How did Indian team players bat after Virat Kohli and Shikar Dhawan?

India beautifully started the chase with Dhawan scoring runs at a quick rate and Rahul making a cautious start. Kohli managed to build a partnership with Dhawan. Irrespective of the match result, it will be a positive for India that Dhawan is in good form, and Kohli has also shown there is no slump in his batting form.

India had a mini batting collapse with Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer returning without making a valuable contribution which eventually had them falling short of the target. Shreyas Iyer and Pant are already proven players who have played match-winning innings in the past for India. Failure in the first ODI will not raise any panic in the dressing room regarding them.

Luck did not favor debutant all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as he managed only two runs in his first ODI. Aiden Markram's run-out was his other contribution in the match. Irrespective of his performance in the game, he will be considered a prospect for India as an all-rounder. We can expect management to invest more in him and develop him as a fast-bowling all-rounder, which India has been looking for for a long time.

Considering how the match had gone down and how Bavuma-van der Duessen's brilliance denied Indian bowlers a breakthrough, India should consider playing the same eleven when they turn up for the second ODI again at Paarl.

Edited by shilpa17.ram