Why it is unfair to criticise Rohit Sharma for missing the Sydney Test

Amarjeet Nayak 01 Jan 2019

Rohit Sharma

Though most of the TV commentators, cricket experts and analysts have wisely stayed away from commenting about Rohit Sharma’s decision to fly back to India to be with his wife and newborn baby, there have been some stray articles, and a bit of a chatter on social media questioning his decision to do so before the crucial fourth test against Australia in Sydney.

However, such criticism is extremely unfair to Rohit. As it is, professional athletes have a very demanding regime. They have to sacrifice a lot to reach the elite level in their respective games. With the constant traveling and pressure to perform and to remain fit, they cannot spend quality time with family members.

They need to lead an extremely disciplined life not just when they have to play matches, but also during the offseason. Though cricket has traditionally been more about skills than fitness, modern day cricket, with a packed calendar requires the players to be extremely fit, where there is hardly any break for them. Apart from international matches, they are required to play high-intensity league tournaments such as the Indian Premier League.

It is important to remember that the shelf life for these elite athletes is a relatively short one. Most of their youth is spent in playing the game, preparing for it, keeping themselves fit for it, and being always focused on improving oneself over time. One should not also forget the mental pressure they must be facing not just from fans and media, but also from their own expectations.

It is only natural that they miss out on many important family events during this crucial phase in one’s life. Of course, there are significant perks of fame and fortune. But it is important that they learn to balance personal and professional life.

Different players do this balancing act in different ways. Everyone remembers and appreciates the immense mental fortitude shown by Sachin Tendulkar who decided to play a world cup match, within a couple of days of his father’s demise. Or for that matter, we also know how a young Kohli turned out to play for Delhi in a Ranji match on the day of his father’s death.

But these are individual choices that the players need to make and those choices of theirs must be respected. Rohit has had an extremely hectic 2018 where he has been one of India’s best players. He has given so much happiness to his fans through his performances. It’s time the fans share his happiness and congratulate him on the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

