Why mere talent does not guarantee success: The case of Sanju Samson

Samson has failed to grab his chance when presented with the opportunity.

There are a huge number of talented people who can grace a sport, but a very few sportsmen make it to the very top. Simply put, talent is not the only ingredient that can make a player successful. While talent can provide a player a window of opportunity, it is the qualities of patience, perseverance, and dedication that allows sportsmen to remain at the top.

And, that is precisely the difference between Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend, Vinod Kambli. While both of these men were childhood prodigies, Tendulkar went on to reach dizzying heights through his ethereal batting exploits and represented the country in an astronomical 200 Tests. Kambli on the other hand, could only manage to play 17 Tests for his country.

Clearly, talent is not the passport to everlasting success.

One man who is not utilizing his talent to the fullest is Sanju Samson. Blessed with the gift of timing and balance on either foot, Samson has been earmarked for greatness. He even made waves in the domestic circuit, scoring a blistering double century for his state team in List A cricket. But then, when given an opportunity to represent the country at the national level, he has been found wanting.

Samson got his break in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. He had got the opportunity in favorable home conditions, the opposition bowling attack was ordinary, the openers had provided the team a good start, and all he had to do was capitalize on it. But then, after stroking a maximum of the first ball that he faced, Samson went for the ‘glory’ shot and perished. There was no need to go for that kind of a shot at that stage, but Samson did so and failed to grab his chance.

Fast forward two weeks to the tour of New Zealand. India have already sealed the series against the Kiwis. The vice-captain of the side was rested, and Samson once again got the opportunity, this time as an opener. And once again, after flicking the ball for a six off the first ball of the over with ridiculous ease, Samson perished, trying to go for glamour again.

This is a prime example of a gifted batsman throwing his wicket away.

Samson needs to understand that the Indian team is blessed with supremely talented batsmen, and if he does not make his chances count, he will have to once again warm the benches. He needs to introspect and work hard on improving his temperament.

And if he does so, his gifts will manifest in all their glory, and he will surely turn out to be a batsman who can take Indian cricket to great heights in the future.