Why Ravi Shastri shouldn't continue as India's coach

After faltering out of the World Cup at the semis against New Zealand, Indians have come back strong in the Caribbean tour, winning the T20 series 3-0. This being the last tour of the contract for the coaching staffs a pressing issue is hovering around back at home. Who is going to be India’s coach?

Though team India has statistically fared well over the past few years in every possible way, a change in the dressing room is a must especially after the final hurdle mess up in the last two world cups.

India - Well oiled machine

The world cup result alone could create a drastic impact. Imagine going for a long drive in a well-maintained, fuel-tank full car with a sunroof, brand new tires & interiors and nice speakers on a pleasant breezy day but without proper mobile data to check out the GPS navigation for the destination. Team India is in a similar situation where everything is fine but just the ultimatum isn’t reachable.

India exited the 2015 World Cup after losing their first game of that tournament at the semis against Australia. It was almost a similar situation in the 2019 World Cup as well. After winning 7 out of the 8 games played in the league stage India marched out of the World Cup once again in a semi-final. Even in 2016 T20 World Cup, India exited after losing the semi-final to West Indies.

The need for change

Despite the fruitful transition of the Indian team across the three formats in all the three-dimensional aspects under the guidance of Ravi Shastri and co of Virat led team, semi-final seems to be a barrier infrangible. Transition done right with the perfect mix of youth and experience yet missing something. The change in the coaching staff is a must not for any major changes but to bring in new perspectives into the mix.

Except for MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik rest of the players from the Indian World Cup squad are young enough to be available for the next World Cup in 2023. With the kind of dominance, the team has showcased over the past few years, it is no doubt that the same team can still be amongst the favorites for the next world cup as well. But, would the intent remain intact?

Rohit Sharma ends up being the highest run-getter scoring 4 tons out of 9 games played, Virat, on the other hand, scored 5 50+ scores, Bumrah and Shami were amongst wickets every game and still when the World Cup goes unquenched, what keeps up the spirit?

Unnecessary rumors like the Virat-Rohit rift won’t be surfacing across media if the intent inside the dressing room is in good spirit.

Why Shastri shouldn't continue?

Tom Moody and Mahela Jayawardene are other applicants for India's coach position.

Just like his fierce one-liners even his regime as the Indian coach has indeed been like a 'tracer bullet'. The former Indian all-rounder was the right man during the transition period. Despite the final hurdles his services fruited far beyond expectations.

From the player's and team's development perspective, the herd needs a new shepherd. The current situation is very similar to the situation around the 2003 world cup. However this time they should ensure that immediately after a John Wright contract Gary Kirsten's contract comes. Just like how Wright as Indian coach helped in the transition of Ganguly led team, Shastri has done his job with the Virat led team. Now it is time to groom the promising cricketers and level up as a team. Which would be better under a new mentor, someone who would bring in new fresh ideas, who knows, it might yield the missing ingredients of the final hurdle trouble. More importantly someone new to pump their spirits up for the future phases.

As the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) – comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy as already informed that they won’t be considering foreign coaches and Ravi Shastri would be given the preference. So it is highly unlikely for the Indian team to see a major change in the coaching staffs panel. However, a new perspective with fresh ideas is something that is required at the moment to charge up the dressing room atmosphere. Sonner the change better it is as the T20 World Cup is not far away.