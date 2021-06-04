A motivator, a tactician, a team man - Reasons why Ravi Shastri is the perfect coach for Team India

Ravi Shastri, the current head coach of the Indian team, has emerged as the most successful coach in the country’s Test cricket history. Under him, India have won two series in Australia, assembled the best Test team (arguably) to have represented the country and remain favorites to clinch more than one ICC trophy over the next few years.

Under Shastri, India has won 28 of the 46 Tests they have played and this translates into a win percentage of 60.87%. Former head coach John Wright comes in next with 21 wins from 52 matches. Gary Kirsten follows them with 16 Test victories from 52 matches as head coach of the Indian cricket team.

During Shastri's reign as head coach, India have also developed an envious bench strength. The strength in depth in Indian cricket has served them well over the past few years.

India have been great in ODIs as well and the team has won 57 of the 91 matches under his tutelage. The Men in Blue are ranked number two in ODI cricket, only behind England.

Ravi Shastri on overseas tours

Here we take a look at the reasons why Ravi Shastri has been an amazing coach for Team India:

Shastri has a great appetite for criticism

"I would say it's banter. They do it to have fun at my expense. I will have milk and honey and you enjoy your drink," Ravi Shastri laughed while answering to the query about being trolled on social media during a virtual press conference.

The criticism has always followed Shastri - from his playing days, to being a commentator, to now being the head coach of the Indian team and he has never shied away from them.

This has reflected well on the side as the young players seem to have developed great temperament and are never fazed by the pressure at the highest level.

Ravi Shastri is more than just a motivator

The coach has the respect of his dressing room

When Ravi Shastri replaced Anil Kumble back in 2017, he sounded confident that he could get the job done and over the course of the next few years, his team has delivered more often than not.

“My role is to be in charge of the entire support staff and make sure that we get the boys in great mental space to go out and express themselves with nothing else on their mind; but to go out and play a brand of cricket which you have seen India play over last three years, that is positive and fearless," he said while speaking with the media.

When India were knocked out for 36 in Adelaide, he asked the side to wear it as a badge and use it to turn their tour around. He works hard with players and helps them overcome their mental block. Visuals of him quietly speaking with players under fire have always been doing the rounds.

"Just 10-15 minutes with Ravi Shastri after a practice session. You know Ravi has got the ability to give so much confidence to youngsters, it's unbelievable," For India captain Sunil Gavaskar in a recent media interaction.

His biggest triumph was the win Down Under earlier this year with a depleted Indian squad. He managed to coach his team to an improbable series win and did so with the likes of Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

India's current fast-bowling battery is perhaps the best the country has ever produced and he certainly deserves some credit for lapping up and backing the services of bowling coach B Arun - the man responsible for the immense depth and skill of India's bowling attack.

