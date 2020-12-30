Why is the SCG Test called the Pink Test?

The Indian cricket team already had a pink-ball Test match with Australia. But, now the two teams will lock horns in a 'Pink Test' at SCG. No, the cricket universe will not witness another day/night match between India and Australia. But the home side will don 'Baggy Pink' for a noble cause at SCG.

Cricket Australia has backed former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath's charitable organization, McGrath Foundation, for 12 years. The first Pink Test happened between Australia and South Africa in 2009. During Australia vs. New Zealand Pink Test last summer, the fundraising program generated over $1.2 million.

The funds collected help the McGrath Foundation place McGrath Breast Care Nurses across Australia and spread awareness about breast cancer. Glenn McGrath launched this organization with his first wife, Jane, in 2005. In her honor, the third day of the SCG Test is known as Jane McGrath Day.

Many cricket fans would have seen a pink sea at the Sydney Cricket Ground when Australia plays the New Year's Test at this stadium. The spectators, sponsors, and the players embrace the pink color during the Pink Test.

#AUSvWI: hello and welcome in the SCG. The PINK Test match. Windies first Test for 2016. pic.twitter.com/l1TNrsJGQK — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 2, 2016

The Pink Test between the Indian cricket team and Australia will begin on January 7, 2021. The winner of this Test will take an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

We will be announcing our new exciting digital initiative for this year's Pink Test: Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath with special caps for the Pink Test

Cricket Australia had planned to move the Pink Test out of SCG this year due to COVID concerns. However, the Australian cricket governing body has confirmed that the Pink Test between India and Australia will happen in Sydney. Glenn McGrath was delighted after this announcement. He shared the details of a digital initiative in the works for the upcoming game.

"In the coming days, we will be announcing our new exciting digital initiative for this year's Pink Test, which will mean people can get involved, no matter whether they are in the stadium or watching from home," said McGrath.