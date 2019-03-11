×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Vijay Shankar needs to bat higher up the order

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.47K   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:51 IST

Vijay Shankar is a technically sound batsman

Vijay Shankar is a technically sound batsman

In the ongoing ODI series against Australia, Vijay Shankar has emerged as the new finisher for the Indian team in absence of Hardik Pandya. The seam bowling all-rounder has done a fair job in the series as he has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at a strike-rate of 120.93.

In those 3 innings, Shankar has hit 10 fours and 3 sixes and almost all of them were proper cricketing shots. But, Vijay does not have the modern day cricketing shots that have become a pre-requisite for every lower order batsman in the world.

If you look the Australian finishers, players like Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner and Marcus Stoinis have got the modern-day shots in their arsenal. They have used them to perfection and have often won the matches for their team.

The main advantage that these modern-day shots like the ramp shot, the scoop, the reverse sweep and the uppercut have is that the bowler never expects the batsmen to play these shots. At the same time, the finisher needs to make sure that he can blend these modern-day shots with the proper cricketing shots so as to dominate the bowlers.

Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav both struggled to score boundaries in the death overs yesterday as they tried to hit the ball with proper cricketing shots and never tried to play a shot out of the coaching menu. Even, Ravindra Jadeja has the same problem. He has failed to fire because he never plays out of the box.

MS Dhoni prospered as a finisher because he used his raw power to smash sixes. Dhoni had the unique helicopter shot that gave him the upper hand over the bowlers. And even Dhoni used to blend his raw power with some shots behind the wicket and on the square to score runs at a quicker rate.

Shankar can be a great no.4 or no.5 batsman with these skills but to be a finisher you need to play shots like these.

Hardik Pandya playing a modern-day shot
Hardik Pandya playing a modern-day shot

Hardik Pandya made it to the Indian team so quickly because he was one of the very few Indian players who developed this modern technique of finishing the innings. Shankar and Jadhav could not smash a single boundary while staying at the crease for almost 4 overs in the death. Though Shankar hit a six then, but the Indian team had lost a lot of momentum till then.

Advertisement

India could only reach 358 due to the poor finish, reminiscent to the finish that the Men in Blue had against South Africa in the 2011 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and his troops need to find a good finisher for the World Cup as MS Dhoni would need someone who can score runs at a quick rate along with him in the death overs. As for Vijay Shankar, he may be too technically sound to be a finisher.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Vijay Shankar ODI Cricket
Vijay Shankar - On the path to redemption
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons both Hardik and Vijay Shankar should play in the T20Is
RELATED STORY
From Nidahas trophy to Nagpur: The three phases of Vijay Shankar's journey
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar's unlucky run-out
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI | Match analysis | Vijay shankar | Virat Kohli | Cricket news | India cricket | Cricket Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things we learnt from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why India scripted a historic win in the second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 things for Indian fans to look forward to
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 Changes India might make to their XI for the 1st T20I
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: 3 mistakes which cost India the fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us