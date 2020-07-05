×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

'Why waste such a good delivery on me': Aakash Chopra trolls himself on video of Brett Lee dismissing him

  • Aakash Chopra hilariously trolled himself after a video of Brett Lee dismissing him vent viral.
  • Chopra was batting on 45 when a fiery in-swinger by the Aussie great got the better of the former Indian batsman.
Maanas Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 11:16 IST
Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra hilariously trolled himself on Twitter by replying to a video of pacer Brett Lee castling the former batsman. Aakash Chopra was bowled over by a fiery in-swinging yorker by the Aussie great, clocking 147.5 kmph.

Aakash Chopra questioned why Lee wasted such a good delivery on him. Chopra believes that the speedster should have saved the delivery for Sachin Tendulkar, as after Aakash Chopra's wicket, the Master Blaster walked out to bat and scored one of his most iconic knocks of 241*.

Aakash Chopra in the final Test at the SCG

The final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during India’s 2003 Australian tour turned out to be one of the most memorable ones for various exclusive events. It was legendary Australian captain Steve Waugh’s final Test match of his career.

Also, Sachin Tendulkar brought up his career-best knock of 241*, continuing his love-affair at Sydney. The knock holds a special place in cricketing history as Tendulkar did not play a single cover drive throughout his scintillating innings, displaying a great amount of resolute and discipline. This came just after he had got out numerous times while playing that shot.

India declared after scoring 705 for seven and then bowled the Aussies out for 474, taking a humongous 231-run lead. Even in the second innings, India declared, setting the hosts a target of 443 runs.

Aakash Chopra got out cheaply in the second innings as well, falling prey to Jason Gillespie. Despite the match ending in a stalemate, it was special for the Indian team as they posted a record 705 - their highest total in Test cricket at the time.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 11:16 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Brett Lee Aakash Chopra Sachin Tendulkar Centuries
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 5 | Today, 01:30 PM
Moravian CC
Brno Rangers
MCC VS BRG preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
BRD 62/7 (10 ov)
BRG 63/5 (8.2 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 5 wickets
BRD VS BRG live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
MCC 55/10 (9.3 ov)
BRD 56/3 (8.5 ov)
Brno Raiders won by 7 wickets
MCC VS BRD live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
BRP 96/7 (10 ov)
MCC 27/10 (9.3 ov)
Brno Raptors won by 69 runs.
BRP VS MCC live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
BRG 72/6 (10 ov)
BRP 55/7 (10 ov)
Brno Rangers won by 17 runs.
BRG VS BRP live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
GICB 88/3 (10 ov)
SCL 80/3 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 8 runs.
GICB VS SCL live score
Match 24 | Today
CCMH 98/6 (10 ov)
MRS 90/7 (10 ov)
Central Castries won by 8 runs.
CCMH VS MRS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी