'Why waste such a good delivery on me': Aakash Chopra trolls himself on video of Brett Lee dismissing him

Aakash Chopra hilariously trolled himself after a video of Brett Lee dismissing him vent viral.

Chopra was batting on 45 when a fiery in-swinger by the Aussie great got the better of the former Indian batsman.

Aakash Chopra

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra hilariously trolled himself on Twitter by replying to a video of pacer Brett Lee castling the former batsman. Aakash Chopra was bowled over by a fiery in-swinging yorker by the Aussie great, clocking 147.5 kmph.

Aakash Chopra questioned why Lee wasted such a good delivery on him. Chopra believes that the speedster should have saved the delivery for Sachin Tendulkar, as after Aakash Chopra's wicket, the Master Blaster walked out to bat and scored one of his most iconic knocks of 241*.

I’ve seen this a thousand times...played it in my head same number of times too. Unfortunately, for the exact same result. 🙈😐 @BrettLee_58, why waste such a good delivery on me?? Should’ve saved it for @sachin_rt....I got out, he walked in and we know what happened next. 241*🤗 https://t.co/h3taE4zBpO — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2020

Aakash Chopra in the final Test at the SCG

The final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during India’s 2003 Australian tour turned out to be one of the most memorable ones for various exclusive events. It was legendary Australian captain Steve Waugh’s final Test match of his career.

Also, Sachin Tendulkar brought up his career-best knock of 241*, continuing his love-affair at Sydney. The knock holds a special place in cricketing history as Tendulkar did not play a single cover drive throughout his scintillating innings, displaying a great amount of resolute and discipline. This came just after he had got out numerous times while playing that shot.

India declared after scoring 705 for seven and then bowled the Aussies out for 474, taking a humongous 231-run lead. Even in the second innings, India declared, setting the hosts a target of 443 runs.

Aakash Chopra got out cheaply in the second innings as well, falling prey to Jason Gillespie. Despite the match ending in a stalemate, it was special for the Indian team as they posted a record 705 - their highest total in Test cricket at the time.