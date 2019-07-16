WI v IND 2019: 3 Indian players who could be surprise picks in the squad

West Indies v India

After the World Cup, team India’s next assignment will be West Indies tour. The tour will commence on 3rd August. The series will feature 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 tests.

Keeping the World Cup disappointment aside and at the same time, keeping shortcomings in mind; India will look ahead to Caribbean challenge as an opportunity to groom new players.

With captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour, likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini are expected to find a place in the squad. However, along with these fringe players, there could be few surprise inclusion in the squad.

In this article, we look at 3 players, who can be the surprise pick in T20Is and ODIs squad for WI tour.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer in List A cricket. The right-hander has also captained Mumbai in Ranji Trophy. Yadav also has a very good IPL record.

In the early years of his career, he was seen as a finisher with plenty of unorthodox strokes up his sleeve but has now moved up the order and has made regular contributions for Mumbai Indians.

In this year’s IPL, Yadav scored 424 runs at an average of 32.62. His highest score of 71* helped MI qualify for finals against a disciplined CSK attack. The selectors might decide to pick him especially with Virat Kohli set to be rested.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

While his elder brother Deepak Chahar is most likely to be picked, 19-year-old Rahul Chahar could be a surprise selection in the squad. Chahar came into the limelight via IPL.

Chahar played an instrumental role in MI’s victorious IPL 2019 campaign. He bagged 13 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of just 6.55. In the final, he bowled a match-winning spell of 1/14.

Chahar has a repeatable action and bowls in the mid-80s. He posseses all variations and the flipper is his major strike weapon. Team India could look to groom Chahar as a backup wrist-spinner to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan

Fast-bowler Avesh Khan could be a surprise inclusion in the squad. Khan was one of four net bowlers who travelled to England with the Indian team.

Khan was part of the Indian U-19 team during 2016 World Cup, where they finished as runners up. He represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He is currently part of the India A squad which is also on tour of the Caribbean.

Khan is a hit-the-deck bowler and he constantly varies his pace. In List A cricket, Khan is Madhya Pradesh's main strike bowler and has, time and again, bowled match-defining spells.