WI v Ind 2019: 3 Indian Players who might make their debut in this series

Mayank Agarwal could be in line to make his debut

The Indian cricket team's World Cup campaign ended with a heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the recently concluded World Cup 2019. With an aim to put that behind, the Men in Blue will begin their next assignment against the West Indies on 3rd August 2019.

India are scheduled to tour West Indies for three T20Is, three ODIs, and two test matches and will be playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, with other senior players such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah slated to be rested for the ODI and T20 matches.

However, the absence of such key players would not be an issue, since the void left behind is set to be filled by some exciting players, who have waited in the wings for a long time to make their debut in national colors.

Here, we have a look at three players who could make their debut for India during the upcoming series against West Indies.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal could form a potent partnership with Rohit Sharma

An exciting opening batsman from Karnataka, Mayank Agarwal made his test debut against Australia and impressed with 195 runs from three innings, including a 112-ball 77 at Sydney early this year.

On the back of top shows in the domestic circuit, Agarwal was fast-tracked into the Indian World Cup squad as a replacement for Vijay Shankar but did not feature in a game. With Agarwal certainly in the scheme of things, he could be expected to slot into the opener's slot along with Rohit Sharma for the tour of the West Indies.

#2 Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini, one of Delhi's best pacers in the local circuit was also a part of team India's World Cup campaign as a reserve pacer. Saini burst into the limelight with his tremendous show as part of the Ranji Trophy in the 2017/18 season, when he picked up 34 wickets from eight matches.

Ahead of the 2018 edition of the IPL, Saini's services were signed for a sum of ₹3 crore but did not feature in a single game. However, on the back of some impressive shows for India A, the pacer featured in RCB's playing XI consistently, cranking up the pace and troubling the best of batsmen to finish with 11 wickets from the season. Gifted with an ability to bowl over 140 kph consistently, he could be the perfect addition to India's pace battery.

#1 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan is a good choice to solve the middle muddle that is currently a major issue for India. Kishan, who is currently a part of the India A squad has a lot of experience in the domestic circuit and is capable of anchoring the innings as well as shifting gears when necessary.

In 53 List-A matches, Kishan has 1780 runs at an average of 37.87 and a strike rate of 90.77. With MS Dhoni set to be rested for the series and Pant set to don the gloves, Kishan could be a vital addition to the middle order.