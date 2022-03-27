ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on March 27 after WI vs ENG 2022 series

West Indies won their maiden ICC World Test Championship series in the new cycle by trouncing England at home. The Caribbean outfit cemented their place in the top seven of the points table with a ten-wicket win against Joe Root's men.

Courtesy of the big win, West Indies are seventh in the ICC World Test Championship standings with 35.71% points to their name. They have climbed above Bangladesh and have a decent lead as well.

Meanwhile, England continue to hold the last position.

Joe Root and co. suffered their seventh defeat in the new WTC cycle. After drawing the first two Tests against West Indies, they had a chance to win the series in Grenada.

However, the visitors batted poorly and lost by ten wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva won the Man of the Match award for his game-changing century in the first innings.

He remained not out on 100 runs off 257 balls, helping West Indies take a decisive 93-run first-innings lead.

Kyle Mayers was the hero with the ball for West Indies in this ICC World Test Championship match

Kyle Mayers took seven wickets in 27 overs during the third Test against England

While Joshua Da Silva stole the show in the batting department, Kyle Mayers was the wrecker-in-chief in the bowling unit. The Caribbean all-rounder bowled a fiery spell of 10-7-13-2 in the first innings.

He followed it up with a five-wicket haul in the second innings to set up West Indies' victory.

Now that the Test series is over, the IPL-bound players of England and West Indies will board a flight to India and join their respective franchises.

Fans of Lucknow Super Giants will be ecstatic after seeing Mayers' performance in the third Test.

