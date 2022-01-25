WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

West Indies and England are set to cross swords in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Thursday. The match will take place at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, have looked a tad out of sorts in their ongoing series in the Caribbean Islands. The Brits started with a heavy nine-wicket loss in their opening match on Sunday, January 23. But on Monday, January 24, they drew level in the T20I series.

The Three Lions beat the home team by a margin of one run to make amends. After being put in to bat first, the visitors only scored 171 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Jason Roy top-scored for them with a 31-ball knock of 45, laced with six fours and two sixes.

He was also involved in a handy 61-run stand for the third wicket along with Moeen Ali, who made 31 runs with three fours and a six. In the end, Chris Jordan smashed two fours and one six in his 15-ball 27 to help England post a respectable score on the board.

Jason Holder and Fabian Allen picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts. Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosen also chipped in with pretty economical spells. Romario Shepherd gave away 26 runs in two overs, but he got the crucial wicket of Roy, who looked ominous.

West Indies stuttered big time in their run-chase after they lost half their side with the score at 55 in 10.1 overs. Thereafter, they found themselves at 98 for eight in 15.1 overs.

With the hosts needing 74 to win from 29 balls, the writing was on the walls for the Caribbeans. But Shepherd and Hosein had other ideas. The duo threw caution to the wind and put on 72 runs for the ninth wicket off 29 balls.

Shepherd stayed unbeaten on 44 runs off 28 balls with the help of one four and five sixes. Hosein scored a 16-ball 44 with three fours and four sixes, but his effort went in vain.

Will West Indies (WI) beat England (ENG)?

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I

Barring five overs in the West Indies innings, the England bowlers looked in good shape. Moreover, the team, batting second, was never out of the game in both the matches.

The chasing team should win the upcoming contest in Barbados.

Prediction: The chasing team to win the match.

