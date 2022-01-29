WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 4th T20I?

West Indies and England are set to cross swords in the fourth game of their five-match T20I series on Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, came into the series as firm favourites, but the home team has punched above their weight to take a 2-1 lead in the series. To add insult to injury, their captain Morgan has been ruled out of the series with a low-grade quadriceps injury.

Morgan felt pain in his right quad during the visitors' warm-up session before the third T20I, and Moeen Ali stood in for him. After winning the second game by one run, England slumped to a 20-run defeat in the third on Friday, January 27.

The decision to win the toss and bowl first backfired for the visitors, as West Indies racked up a massive score of 224-5 on the board. Brandon King and Shai Hope got out to George Garton and Liam Livingstone, respectively, inside the first six overs.

However, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell stitched together a 122-run stand for the third wicket to bring their team back into the game. Pooran made 70 off 43 balls with four fours and five sixes before leg-spinner Adil Rashid accounted for his wicket.

Powell, meanwhile, scored a 53-ball 107 with ten sixes to become the third West Indies batter, after Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, to score a T20I ton. Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bowling with an economy rate of 6.25.

England, in their run chase, kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which didn't help their cause. Tom Banton made a 39-ball 73 before Pollard nipped him out. Jason Roy and James Vince also got starts, but couldn't capitalise on them.

Phil Salt scored 57 off 24 balls with three fours and five sixes, but the visitors fell short by 20 runs.

Will England (ENG) beat West Indies (WI)?

West Indies vs England - T20 International Series Third T20I

The pitch in Barbados has been a batting paradise thus far in the series. Both teams have enough firepower to chase down steep targets. It won't be a surprise if the chasing team wins the fourth game of the series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The team batting second to win the clash.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will England defeat West Indies in the fourth T20I? Yes No 18 votes so far