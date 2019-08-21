WI vs IND, 1st Test: India's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players

India will kick off their ICC World Test Championship campaign against West Indies

After winning the limited overs fixtures quite comfortably, Team India will don the numbered whites for the first time to play a Test series against hosts, West Indies. Jason Holder's men will look to continue their fine form in Tests having defeated England 2-1 in a series at home. But, this time they face an uphill task as India have dominated almost every opposition in the longest format of the game.

The key reason behind India's rise in Test cricket has been the consistency of the team's bowling unit. The addition of Jasprit Bumrah to the threatening pair of Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma has made the Indian bowling attack more dangerous.

Also, skipper Virat Kohli's unmatched consistency with the bat supported by Cheteshwar Pujara's solid defensive technique has contributed to the team's success. With the best Test team in the world returning to the format after a gap of almost 6 months, here's how they may line up for the 1st Test match:

Riding on his impressive performance against Australia, Mayank Agarwal has sealed his place in the team while Hanuma Vihari's patient knock in the practice match would tempt the team management to pick as the second opener.

The quartet of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma will form the team's middle-order with Rishabh Pant being the team's wicket-keeper.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the team's sole spinner who will have the back of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma in the fast bowling department.

Key Players for India

Batsmen - Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara

The backbone of the Indian team

As mentioned ahead, the performances of Pujara and Kohli has had a major impact on the team's performances in the longest format. Batting at number 3 and number 4 respectively, both the batsmen will once again have the onus of scoring the runs for the team.

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami

They have the potential of wreaking havoc in the Caribbean

Both the right-handed pacers, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will try to maintain their good record in overseas Test matches with a splendid performance in this Test series. Bumrah will play his first international match since India's World Cup semifinal which is why the fans are highly excited for this game.