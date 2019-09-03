×
WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli becomes the most successful Indian Test captain

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
137   //    03 Sep 2019, 11:53 IST

Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins for an Indian captain
Flashback to India tour of Australia 2014-15, the Indian team were struggling to record Test wins in overseas conditions and no one backed India to win that Test series against Australia. Ahead of the 1st Test match, India's captain, MS Dhoni got injured and a 26-year-old Virat Kohli led Team India against the mighty Aussies.

While Dhoni was a calm captain, Virat chose to attack the opposition by including leg-spinner Karn Sharma in his playing XI. Though that move did not pay off, India stood on the verge of winning the 1st Test match on the final day. India had received a target of 364 runs and it seemed like the match would end in a stalemate.

However, Kohli instructed his men to go for the win. He led the team from the front with a century but the middle order and the lower middle order could not support him to perfection as India lost the match by mere 48 runs. Dhoni returned for the next match but, this Test match gave the world an idea about the future.

The wicket-keeper batsman shockingly announced his retirement from Test cricket before the final match of that series as Kohli got a chance to lead the team again. He was elected the new Test captain of the team and his first challenge was the South African team. Team India blanked South Africa 3-0 in the 4-match series as the era of Virat Kohli began.

In the last 4 years, India have defeated England, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies at home besides recording series win over the Windies, Sri Lanka and Australia overseas. They won one Test match each in South Africa and England and gave a fight in almost all the other matches.

As India defeated West Indies in the 2nd Test match of the series, Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian Test captain with 28 Test wins. He has overtaken MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test victories and here's how Twitter saluted Team India's skipper:


And, here's how the man himself celebrated this win..


