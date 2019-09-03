WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli becomes the most successful Indian Test captain

Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins for an Indian captain

Flashback to India tour of Australia 2014-15, the Indian team were struggling to record Test wins in overseas conditions and no one backed India to win that Test series against Australia. Ahead of the 1st Test match, India's captain, MS Dhoni got injured and a 26-year-old Virat Kohli led Team India against the mighty Aussies.

While Dhoni was a calm captain, Virat chose to attack the opposition by including leg-spinner Karn Sharma in his playing XI. Though that move did not pay off, India stood on the verge of winning the 1st Test match on the final day. India had received a target of 364 runs and it seemed like the match would end in a stalemate.

However, Kohli instructed his men to go for the win. He led the team from the front with a century but the middle order and the lower middle order could not support him to perfection as India lost the match by mere 48 runs. Dhoni returned for the next match but, this Test match gave the world an idea about the future.

The wicket-keeper batsman shockingly announced his retirement from Test cricket before the final match of that series as Kohli got a chance to lead the team again. He was elected the new Test captain of the team and his first challenge was the South African team. Team India blanked South Africa 3-0 in the 4-match series as the era of Virat Kohli began.

In the last 4 years, India have defeated England, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies at home besides recording series win over the Windies, Sri Lanka and Australia overseas. They won one Test match each in South Africa and England and gave a fight in almost all the other matches.

As India defeated West Indies in the 2nd Test match of the series, Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian Test captain with 28 Test wins. He has overtaken MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test victories and here's how Twitter saluted Team India's skipper:

Virat Kohli now has more Test wins (28) than any other Indian captain 🏆#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/AQKUD1c9HT — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2019

JustAReminder



India was no.7 in ICC test rankings when Virat Kohli took over. — abhi (@ChaseMaster_) September 2, 2019

Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful test captain ever with 28 test wins and 10 losses in 48 tests. Only 4 Indian captains have won 10 or more tests, all in the modern era. Azhar 14 wins 14 losses in 47 tests, Sourav 21 wins 13 losses in 49 & Dhoni 27 wins 18 losses in 60. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 3, 2019

Congratulations @imVkohli for being the Most Successful Indian Test Captain Ever..



28 Wins.. Most Number of Test Wins by an Indian Captain..



58% - The Most Successful Test Win Ratio among any Captains.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2019

Kingston Test, 2011:

Virat Kohli makes his debut in Test cricket.



Kingston Test, 2019:

Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful Test captain.#WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 2, 2019

After 48 Test Matches



Most Wins among Captains



S Waugh - 36

Ponting - 33

Kohli - 28*

V Richards - 26

M Vaughan - 26



Most Wins among Asian Captains



Kohli - 28*

Dhoni - 25

Misbah - 24#WIvsIND — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 2, 2019

The man in the picture below 👇🏼 is the most successful test captain for India (28wins) @imVkohli congratulations wishing you many more victories ahead 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/siTzocQPpD — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 3, 2019

Most test wins as indian captain



VIRAT KOHLI-28(48matches)

Dhoni-27(60 matches)



MOST SUCCESSFUL TEST CAPTAIN of india



Most away test wins as ind captain



KOHLI-13(27 games)

Ganguly-11(28 games)



MOST SUCCESSFUL INDIAN captain AWAY from HOME pic.twitter.com/KC6Wp5vcNv — King kohli⚔️ (@Kingkalyann) September 2, 2019

AFTER This Tweet :



Most Runs

Most 50's

Most 100's

Most 140's

Most 150's

Most 200's

Highest AVG

Richest Crickter

Never below Ranking 5 odi

7th Most Powerful man🇮🇳

Most MoM

Most MoS

Most Matches

Most 4's

Most Test Wins For 🇮🇳

All Under- @imVkohli Feethttps://t.co/m8irEd2r5Z — Trollvk_haters (@TrollvkH) September 2, 2019

And, here's how the man himself celebrated this win..

Feels great to get win our first series in the Test Championship. 💪🏼

Thorough performance by the team overall, blessed to be a part of this special unit. 😇 pic.twitter.com/83tb8LoJNJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2019