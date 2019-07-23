WI vs IND 2019: Narine, Pollard included in West Indies' T20 squad against India

Narine, Pollard celebrate a wicket

What's the story?

T20 specialists Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard have been included in West Indies' T20 squad for the first two games of the 3-match T20 series against India. Andre Russell is also included, subject to fitness, in the squad of 14 that does not feature Chris Gayle.

In case you didn't know

Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard were not selected in the West Indies' World Cup squad. While Sunil Narine wasn't confident of going through 50-overs because of his remodelled bowling action and finger injury, Pollard failed to make the cut.

The heart of the matter

Keeping an eye on next year's T20 World Cup, the West Indies selectors have recalled T20 stars Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

Robert Haynes, the intern chairman of selection, said: "We felt that players like Narine and Pollard, who have played well in T20 leagues around the world, once they are fit and mentally ready to play, we must allow them to represent the West Indies again."

He further added, "It's not just about the present - the India tour of the West Indies - but we are also looking at the T20 World Cup coming up next year and it is important that we find the right combination of players and the right formula for defending our title."

Andre Russell is also part of the squad but will have to pass a fitness test. Russell missed the second half of the World Cup because of a knee injury. John Campbell has replaced Chris Gayle in the top-order. Gayle has made himself unavailable for selection as he will be playing in the Canada GT20. Carlos Brathwaite will captain the side that also includes young talents like Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas. Uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Anthony Bramble has also found a spot as a back-up wicket-keeper.

Here is the full squad:

Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Anthony Bramble (wk), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

What's next?

The defending World T20 champions will play the first of the three T20s against India on 3rd of August in Florida.