WI vs IND 2019: Navdeep Saini fined by ICC for send-off to Nicholas Pooran

Navdeep Saini in his follow-through (Credits: CricketNext)

What's the story?

Promising Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been fined for his send-off to Nicholas Pooran in the first T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. He received an official warning for breaching Level One of ICC Code of Conduct for his actions.

In case you didn't know...

After a lot of hype and expectations, Navdeep Saini was handed his first Indian cap before the first T20I on 3rd August. After getting hit for a six by Nicholas Pooran, the fast-bowler stormed back by removing the southpaw off the very next delivery. With his adrenaline levels running high after scalping his first international wicket, Saini gave a send-off to Nicholas Pooran. Pooran was visibly upset before the umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Brathwaite intervened to calm down the situation.

The heart of the matter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of this incident and fined Navdeep Saini for the send-off.

Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. He has also been handed one demerit point.

Saini admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and as a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

What's next?

Considering that Saini has only received one demerit point, he wouldn't be facing the danger of missing games. Only if a player receives 3-4 points within 24 months, he/she will be suspended for one Test or two ODIs or two T20s, whichever comes earliest.

The 26-year-old Saini will look to leave this incident behind him and instead focus on delivering more 'Man of the Match' award performances just like he did in the first T20I by picking up a three-wicket haul.