WI vs IND 2022: Hits and flops as India complete a 3-0 whitewash 

With a dominant showing on Wednesday, India registered their first-ever whitewash ODI victory over West Indies on the Caribbean island. The Shikhar Dhawan-led unit won the third one-day international by a massive 119-run margin at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

In a rain-curtailed game, India opted to bat first and posted 225-3 in 36 overs. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with an excellent 98*, while Shikhar Dhawan (58) and Shreyas Iyer (44) also chipped in with runs.

Courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis method, West Indies were tasked with a target of 257 in the allotted 35 overs. Brandon King (42) and skipper Nicholas Pooran (42) put up a fight for the hosts. However, they ran out of gas and were all out for 137 in 26 overs.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the third ODI between West Indies and India.

#4. Flop - Jason Holder (West Indies)

Jason Holder, who was hit by Covid-19 a day prior to the commencement of the series, was called up to the first team for the last ODI. With an ample amount of experience under his belt, expectations were on a high note from the former West Indian captain.

Holder, however, didn't have a successful day as he failed to contribute much. The Barbados-born all-rounder went wicketless in the first innings, finishing with figures of 6-0-43-0.

Batting at No. 7, Holder could only score nine runs off the 12 deliveries he faced. Finding it difficult to time the ball, Holder failed to hit a single boundary. He was left stranded on one end and was unbeaten at the end.

Perhaps India's most impressive-looking bowler from the series, Mohammed Siraj got India off to a fabulous start. The Hyderabadi speedster won India the game with his death bowling in the first ODI and was once again instrumental in the last game.

Siraj clean bowled in-form Kyle Mayers with an in-swinging delivery with his first delivery. Two balls later, the right-armer dealt another blow to the West Indies by trapping Sharmah Brooks plumb in front. Both batters were dismissed on ducks.

Siraj was effective throughout the series and even had an economy of 5.1 in the three games - the best economy among the pacers in the series.

#2. Flop - Suryakumar Yadav (India)

A player with an unorthodox class, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't set the stage on fire in ODIs like he has done in the T20 internationals.

He had a mediocre three-match series against the Caribbean, scoring just 30 runs in total. Although he isn't deprived of form, Suryakumar has fallen quite a number of times while trying to bump up the scoring rate.

He was dismissed in the same manner in the last game against leg-spinner Hayden Walsh as well. In an attempt to slog one over the mid-wicket region, the right-hander lost his poise and timing and managed a thick outside edge into the waiting hands of Brooks at point.

An ugly dismissal meant another failure for the talented batter.

#1. Hit - Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill, a player who exudes elegance and pomp, was given a look-in despite the presence of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad. The young right-hander repaid the faith shown in him by the management, providing express starts in all three games and proving to be a match-winner for the Men in Blues.

After scoring 107 runs in the first two games, Gill continued his great form in the last game and oozed some delightful strokplay in the process. He started the innings on a steady note before upping the ante and racing to his second ODI half-century in 60 balls.

After a rain interval, Gill swiftly reached close to his maiden international ton. However, he scored just 13 runs in his last 14 balls faced, which denied him a century. He was stranded on 98* off 98 balls as another rain-break ended the Indian innings.

Gill's knock included seven fours and a couple of sixes. Following his innings, Gill was named both Player of the Match and Player of the series for his fabulous batting throughout the series.

