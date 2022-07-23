WI vs IND 2022: Hits and flops as India wins the thrilling first ODI 

Despite the hosts putting up a terrific fight, India sealed a thrilling last-ball victory to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. There was no shortage of entertainment in a game which the Shikhar Dhawan-led team won by three runs at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday.

After being put in to bat first, Dhawan (97) and Shubman Gill (64) got India off to a flying start. They dominated the Caribbean bowlers and put India in the commanding position of mounting a humongous total.

Shreyas Iyer (54) also chipped in with a half-century before a batting collapse saw India lose six wickets inside 86 runs. After a poor start, West Indian bowlers did well to restrict India to 308 in their first innings.

In response, the host batters put up a collective performance and all batters, barring Shai Hope (7) and Rovman Powell (0), made decent contributions. Kyle Mayers looked the most impressive with his impactful 75 off 68.

With the Windies batters losing heart, the match went down to the wire. Romario Shepherd (39 off 25) did his best with his late blitz but failed to win the game for his side against the well-worked bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Both teams had their fair share of ebbs and flows but the visitors managed to clinch the rip-roaring game. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the opening ODI of this series.

#4. Flop - Shai Hope (West Indies)

Shai Hope top edges one to Shardul Thakur at third man.



Mohammed Siraj gets the first breakthrough.

In a run-chase that asked West Indies to pace their innings really well, they required their star batter Shai Hope to fire. Unfortunately for them, the right-hander failed to deliver and was dismissed on seven after facing 18 deliveries.

Hope has been the most consistent batter for the Windies, being their highest ODI run-getter every year since 2017. The 28-year-old looked somewhat out of sorts against the new ball and played too many dot balls.

He was the first West Indies batter to get out when he found his top edge go straight into the hand of the third-man while playing a pull shot.

#3. Hit - Dhawan-Gill partnership

Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan

100-run opening stand



Shubman Gill departs after an outstanding opening partnership with captain Shikhar Dhawan



Fifty for Shubman Gill
Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan
100-run opening stand

Had the two Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, not played the way they played, their team could've been in a lot more trouble in the first innings.

The right-left combination at the top of the order did wonders for the visitors as Dhawan and Gill scored a major chunk of their side's total. 52.3% of the team's total to be precise.

Both Dhawan and Gill made full use of the powerplay and bagged 13 boundaries in the first 10 overs. While Dhawan played his flicks and square cuts flawlessly, Gill drove and pulled even good deliveries to perfection.

The duo registered India's fifth century partnership for the first wicket in the Caribbean before Gill was run out on 64 off 53 when India's score was 119.

Dhawan, on the other hand, continued to find runs and played in his usual style. The skipper of the visiting side missed out on a much-deserving ton when he holed out to backward point on 97 off 99.

#2. Flop - Prasidh Krishna (India)

Prasidh Krishna was the only pacer from his team to fail to garner any wickets on Saturday. With his terrific record against the West Indies, Krishna was predicted to be one of the key bowlers for the visitors. However, the tall, lanky right-armer didn't offer much and even went for a few runs during crunch times.

In his quota of 10 overs, Krisha gave away 62 runs - the most by any Indian bowler. While he did start his spell with a maiden over against Hope, the 26-year-old lacked rhythm and leaked at least one boundary in seven of his next nine overs.

#1. Mohammed Siraj (India)

Mohammed Siraj had a great day with the ball in the first ODI.

A player who never fails to give his 100 percent every time, Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for the Men in Blue. Following his impressive show during the third ODI against England, Siraj maintained his consistency and led the visitors' bowling pack from the front.

With his hard lengths and intent on swinging the ball, the Hyderabad pacer caused trouble in the opposition camp. He provided the Men in Blue with the first breakthrough.

He then broke a crucial partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King, getting the better of the West Indies skipper during his second spell.

Siraj, who is generally not known for his precise death bowling, put in an even more spectacular work during the latter half of the innings. He executed his plans skillfully as the accuracy of his yorkers was on point.

Tasked with defending 15 runs against a dangerous-looking Romario Shepherd in the last over of the game, Siraj rescued his team in the final over and was worthy enough to be the Man of the Match.

