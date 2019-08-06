×
WI vs Ind, 3rd T20I - India's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    06 Aug 2019, 08:39 IST

Will the Chahar brothers get a look-in?
Will the Chahar brothers get a look-in?

The Men in Blue won the second T20I and got an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Virat Kohli will be mighty pleased with his team's performance especially when they are without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. With the T20I series already in the kitty, the Indian team management will be tempted to give players who have warmed the bench so far a go in the third T20I. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I.

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul

India will want to give KL Rahul some game time before the ODI series and for that to happen one of the incumbent openers will have to be rested. Considering that Shikhar Dhawan is still searching for form after his injury layoff, Rohit Sharma might be rested.

Middle-order - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli looked in good nick in the second T20I before getting dismissed on 28. The Indian skipper will be keen to get some runs under his belt. Rishabh Pant is likely to keep his place despite two poor outings. Manish Pandey might have to make way for Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI.

Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya

All-rounders - Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar

Krunal Pandya has contributed both with the bat as well as with the ball in the first two T20Is. Washington Sundar, who has made a comeback into the T20I squad, has also been effective with the new ball.

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini

The Chahar brothers are likely to get a look-in in the third game. While Rahul might come in for Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak might replace Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been among the wickets and will be keen to finish the series on a high.

Key Players

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has once again been guilty of poor shot selections. The dashing left-handed batter has thrown away his wicket twice. And even though he is the only specialist wicketkeeper in the side, it is high time that Pant justifies the faith put in him by the selectors and the team management.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya has shown his pedigree as a T20 player in the series. Krunal is not part of the ODI squad but will want to put his name in the reckoning by delivering yet another strong performance in the final T20I.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Krunal Pandya Navdeep Saini T20
