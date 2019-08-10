WI vs IND 2019: Trinidad weather forecast at Port of Spain for 2nd ODI between West Indies and India on Sunday

India had a dominating 125-run victory against the West Indies in the league phase of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

In what will come as a huge relief for cricket fans from both India and the West Indies, the weather forecast for the second one-day match at Port of Spain, Trinidad looks positive as one can expect a full game on Sunday, 11th August.

In case you didn't know...

After winning the preceding T20I series in a convincing 3-0 manner, India would have wanted to start the ODI series on a great note, but heavy rain at the Providence Stadium in Guyana meant that the first match was abandoned after just 13 overs of play.

The poor work from the ground staff and an inefficient outfield came under a lot of criticism from fans and cricket pundits as the rain did recede in the end but the game did not commence.

The heart of the matter

After a disappointing outcome from the first match, both the players and fans will hope to get much better playing conditions for the second ODI match at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The weather forecast looks very optimistic on Sunday. The temperature is set to peak at 31-degree celsius during mid-day while the lowest temperature is expected to be 25-degree celsius.

Precipitation levels are expected to be 20% for the first three hours of the match and this means that there is very little chance of rain. Post that, the chances of rain come down to as less as 7%.

Overall, Sunday should be partly cloudy which could force the batsmen to see off the first 10 overs because of the moisture that might settle down on the pitch.

What's next?

Both India and West Indies will be gutted since an already short three-match series is now down to two games. India will look to capitalise on their wonderful form and post a win in the second ODI while West Indies will want to get some much-needed confidence after some disappointing performances in the T20I series.