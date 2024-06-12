WI vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs New Zealand 2024 T20 World Cup match

West Indies (WI) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in Match 26 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Wednesday, June 12. The Group C match will begin at 6:00 am IST (June 13) and 8:30 pm local time (June 12).

The Windies are well placed to qualify for the Super 8 round, with two wins from two games. They survived a scare against Papua New Guinea in Guyana to get home by five wickets in a chase of 137. They were brilliant against Uganda, registering a thumping victory by 134 runs.

Things are a lot tougher for New Zealand. The Kiwis went down to Afghanistan by 84 runs in their first match. Batting first, Afghanistan put up a competitive 159-6 on the board and then bundled out New Zealand for 75 in 15.2 overs. The match against West Indies will be vital with regard to their Super 8 hopes.

West Indies vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

West Indies and New Zealand have met 19 times in the T20I format, with the Kiwis having significant 10-4 lead in the head-to-head battle. Three games between the two sides have ended in a tie. The Windies won two of the tied matches in the Super Over and New Zealand one. Two matches have produced no-result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 19

Matches won by West Indies: 4

Matches won by New Zealand: 10

Matches tied: 3

Matches with No Result: 2

West Indies vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

West Indies and New Zealand have met only once in the Men's T20 World Cup, during the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka. The thrilling match in Pallekele ended in a tie as the two sides scored 139 each. West Indies went on to win the Super Over. Sunil Narine was named the Player of the Match for figures of 3-20.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by West Indies: 0

Matches won by New Zealand: 0

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 West Indies vs New Zealand T20Is

New Zealand have won three of the last five T20I matches played against West Indies. The latter won one game, while one match produced a no-result.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between West Indies and New Zealand.

West Indies (150/2) beat New Zealand (145/7) by 8 wickets, Aug 14, 2022

New Zealand (215/5) beat West Indies (125/9) by 90 runs, Aug 12, 2022

New Zealand (185/5) beat West Indies (172/7) by 13 runs, Aug 10, 2022

West Indies (25/1) vs New Zealand (--), No Result, Nov 30, 2020

New Zealand (238/3) beat West Indies (166/9) by 72 runs, Nov 29, 2020

