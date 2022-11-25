"Will be a fortunate moment to be able to spend time with Cheteshwar Pujara" - Rohan Kunnummal

Kerala youngster Rohan Kunnummal is looking forward to his interaction with senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on India's upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

India A will be playing two four-day games ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India A squad, which includes veterans like Pujara and pace bowler Umesh Yadav as well.

Kunnummal, who slammed four centuries in his first nine first-class innings, earned his first overseas tour for India A. The Kerala batter has scored 769 runs at an average of 96.12 in FC cricket and 717 runs at 55.15 in List A.

Speaking to Sportstar about the opportunity to have a conversation with India's red-ball specialist Pujara, Rohan Kunnummal said:

"I am not sure if I would be able to sit next to him (laughs). We will always have that respect, right? You have seen them in matches on television for years now and it will be a fortunate moment to be able to spend time with Pujara sir. You always have these sorts of dreams but I never expected to get here this soon."

Rohan Kunnummal's name appeared in the 16-member squad for the two unofficial games in Bangladesh. Kunnummal will play alongside other talented youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Yash Dhull.

Expressing astonishment over his India A selection and aspirations to play for the national team one day, the 24-year-old told the Indian Express:

"To be honest, I did not expect to be selected for India ‘A’. I’m pleasantly surprised and looking forward to this opportunity. My ultimate aim is to play for the national team and win a World Cup for the country. Hopefully, I can keep performing at this level."

"Interacting with seniors like Cheteshwar Pujara sir and Umesh Yadav will be great" - Rohan Kunnummal

An ankle injury in his Ranji debut in 2020 forced Rohan Kunnummal to remain out of action for around six months. But with the help of the Kerala state team's Strength and Conditioning coach, Vysakh Krishna, the player has made giant strides to regain his fitness level, and since then, he is banking on every opportunity presented to him.

Speaking about his goals in the upcoming India A games, the prodigious player from Kozhikode told Sportstar:

"This will be my first tour abroad. My goal remains simple. I will try to maximise my opportunities and help the team to win the series. And interacting with seniors like Pujara sir and Umesh Yadav will be great for my game".

The first four-day game for India A is scheduled from November 28 to December 2 in Cox's Bazaar. The second game will be played from December 6 to 9 in Sylhet.

