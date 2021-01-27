“Will be a great addition to the man cave” - Nathan Lyon thanks Team India for signed T-shirt gesture

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has thanked the Indian team for presenting him with a signed Team India shirt on the occasion of his 100th Test.

Nathan Lyon achieved the landmark during the Gabba Test against India. Post the game, which the visitors won by three wickets, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane handed over a signed Team India shirt to Nathan Lyon to recognize the off-spinner’s achievement.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nathan Lyon appreciated the Indian team’s warm gesture. He wrote:

“A massive congratulations to @ajinkyarahane and team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave.”

🇮🇳 A classy touch from Ajinkya Rahane and India, presenting Nathan Lyon with a signed shirt to mark his 100th Test 👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bhSDU0IQlA — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) January 19, 2021

Playing 100th Test extremely proud moment: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon said that it was an extremely proud moment for him personally. Reflecting on the landmark, he wrote:

“Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humble and grateful to have played one Test match for Australia let alone 99 more.”

Adding that he has had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket, Nathan Lyon also posted:

“(I) Have made friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me. Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer everyday.”

Nathan Lyon did not have a great series against India. In four Tests, he only managed nine wickets at an average of 55.11.

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nathan Lyon had played 11 Tests against India at home, and had 51 wickets to his name at an average of 33.94, which featured four five-wicket hauls.

Nathan Lyon will be next seen in South Africa, where Australia are set to play three Tests in March. Tim Paine was retained as captain despite the 2-1 series loss to India at home.

He is one short of 400 wickets in Test cricket.