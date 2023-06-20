"Will be great to watch tonight" - Michael Kasprowicz looking forward to Day 5 as he recalls Edgbaston 2005 epic

Former Australian seamer Michael Kasprowicz recalled the thrilling Edgbaston 2005 Ashes series, with a similar contest brewing on Tuesay at the venue. The former right-arm seamer predicted that it will be yet another epic contest on day five as Australia hope to take a 1-0 lead.

England won the 2005 Edgbaston Test after the umpire decided that Kasprowicz had gloved one to Geriant Jones, leaving the tourists two runs short. While Australia were chasing 282 for victory then, they need one run less in the ongoing game.

Today, they face off at the same venue in one of the biggest matches for both countries since that Ashes series.



Is another thriller on the way?



The 51-year-old advised Australia to enjoy the occasion, highlighting that England will bowl short and full to the visiting batters. He also reckoned that playing Bazball cricket was about having fun.

As quoted by news.com.au, he said:

"Just enjoy it and remember they will be trying extra hard to get you out. When they were bowling to us (in 2005) they went nose and toes (full and short) and we just kept picking up runs and turning over the strike. That might happen again. It will be great to watch tonight. It’s struck me the secret ingredient of Bazball is having fun."

Australia have done well to get to 107; however, they have lost the prized scalps of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith. Stuart Broad nipped out Labuschagne and Smith to dent their run-chase.

"I think DRS was being trialled around that time" - Michael Kasprowicz

Michael Kasprowicz appeals. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kasprowicz further highlighted that DRS' presence in the 2005 series would have helped Australia's cause. He elaborated:

"I think DRS was being trialled around that time but they didn’t use it in the series – that’s the way it goes. Someone from India wrote to me saying I single-handedly saved Test cricket because if Australia had won that Test we would have been 2-0 up and Test cricket would have been dead. But everything changed after that."

Australia's hopes on Tuesday will hinge on Usman Khawaja, who scored a sensational 141 in the first innings.

