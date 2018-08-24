Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 559 // 24 Aug 2018, 09:20 IST

Prithvi Shaw has been named in India squad for 4th and 5th Test

The 18-year-old flamboyant batsman from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw has been in the limelight since he led India to 2018 Under-19 World Cup victory. Shaw who has seven centuries and five fifties at an average of 56.72 in 14 first-class matches was today included in the Indian squad for last two Test matches against England.

His entry to the senior side was on the cards as he impressed one and all with his recent performances for India 'A'. Along with him, another youngster Hanuman Vihari has been also placed in the squad.

After the sting of strong performances at the Under-19 level, Shaw made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai last season and scored a century on his debut. At the end of the tournament, he came out as a standout performer for his team with 573 runs in 6 matches.

Since then, he has been a regular member of India 'A' team and his recent knock of 188 against Windies A at Beckenham made it clear that Shaw has the potential to serve Indian cricket at the highest level.

Now, the question is will he make his debut for India in the 4th Test at Southampton or have to wait?

With Vijay been dropped from from the squad, India is now left with three openers including Dhawan, Rahul and Shaw. Though, both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul has been in and out of form in recent times.

In this tour, KL Rahul has scored 94 runs in six innings while as Shikhar Dhawan 118 runs in the four innings so far. Both of them have failed to survive England's seam attack hence not providing India with the much needed good starts.

KL Rahul having completely disappointed the coach and skipper with his performances can owe a place to Shaw in India's playing XI for the fourth Test.

Shaw whose abilities as a cricketing prodigy have led to repeated comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar may add to India's fortunes to equal the Test series at Southampton.