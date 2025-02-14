Winners to bottom side: How much prize money will each team receive at 2025 Champions Trophy?

The International Cricket Council has announced the prize money for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 that will get underway on February 19. With eight teams competing for the coveted trophy, a whopping prize of $2.24 million is on offer for the winners as the tournament returns for the first time since 2017.

The tournament is also historic, given Pakistan will host an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 50-over World Cup. The winners of the Champions Trophy will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $560,000.

The total prize money has increased by a staggering 53 per cent since the last time. Moreover, every group-stage winner will get over $34,000, while the sides finishing fifth and sixth will be rewarded $350,000 each. The seventh and eighth position sides will take home $140,000.

Additionally, all the participating nations are guranteed $125,000 each.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket" - Jay Shah

Jay Shah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Jay Shah, who took over as the chairman of the ICC in December 2024, opined that the increase in the prize money is a testament to the cricketing body investing in the sport and hopes to draw the fans' attention as much as possible. He said, as quoted by the ICC:

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical.

"The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations."

The tournament gets underway with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Men in Green beat arch-rivals India to seal their maiden title in the 2017 edition in England.

