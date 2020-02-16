Winning World Test Championship bigger than ODI or T20 World Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes winning the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) will be a bigger achievement for the Indian team than winning the ODI or T20 World Cup.

Pujara is of the view that Test cricket is the pinnacle as it challenges every aspect of a player’s game and because of the fact that the World Test Championship has added some context to it, it’s going to get more competitive now.

Pujara thinks the World Test Championship will help reduce the number of draws in Test cricket. The teams will be looking for outright results as it will fetch them more points, however, if a team is in an unfavourable position and grinds themselves to a draw, it will still earn them some points.

“When you become Test champions, I would say it is more than winning an ODI or a T20 World Cup. The reason is, this format is the ultimate format. Going forward, most of the Test matches will produce results. At the same time, even the opposition side, if they manage to play a draw, they will still get some points,” Pujara said on India Today.

India are dominating the World Test Championship at the moment as they are seated at the top of the points table. They have won seven consecutive Test matches since the start of the championship and are on their way to qualifying for the final to be played at Lord's next year.