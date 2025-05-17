“Wish you all the best for the future” - When Karun Nair’s parents reacted after historic 300 in IND vs ENG 2016 Tests [Watch]

Experienced middle-order batter Karun Nair has returned to the India 'A' squad for the upcoming series against England 'A' team. Nair has fond memories of playing cricket against England as he recorded a memorable triple hundred against the English outfit in a Test match back in the year 2016.

England visited India for a five-match Test series in late 2016. Nair did not get a chance to play in the first two Tests. He got picked for the next two matches but returned with scores of 3 & 14.

In the final match of the series hosted by Chennai, Nair announced his arrival in international cricket by smashing 303 runs off 381 balls. His incredible batting performance guided India to a victory by an innings and 75 runs.

Nair became only the second Indian cricketer after Virender Sehwag to register a score of 300 in Test cricket. His parents were extremely proud of him. In a video shared by the BCCI in 2016, his father Kaladharan Nair said:

"Hi Karun! We are very proud of you for your achievement and we wish you all the best for the future and we are really proud. That is what I would like to say. Nothing else."

England had scored 477 in the first innings of that Chennai Test match. In response, Karun Nair's triple century lifted India to 759/7 dec, which is also India's highest-ever team total in Test cricket.

Later in the match, India bowled England out for 207 runs in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul helped India complete a memorable victory.

Looking back at Karun Nair's 303* against England in 2016

As mentioned earlier, England posted 477 on the board in their first innings. The Indian team started brilliantly with KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel adding 152 runs for the first wicket. However, England bounced back with three quick wickets, reducing India to 211/3, with Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli back in the dressing room.

Karun Nair came out to bat at number five. He built a solid partnership of 161 runs with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. After Rahul's departure, Nair formed impressive partnerships with Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to guide India's total past 750.

Nair completed his 50 off 98 balls on the third day of the Test and remained not out on 71 at stumps. Resuming his knock on Day 4, Nair completed his 100 off 185 balls and touched 150 off 240 balls before the tea break. In the day's final session, Nair raced from 195 to 303, destroying the star-studded English bowling attack.

It is pertinent to note that England had the experience of Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jake Ball, and Joe Root, but none of them could stop Karun Nair. He completed his triple hundred with a boundary off Rashid's bowling. India declared the innings after he crossed the milestone.

