“Women made to feel grateful for progress but so much to be done to reach equity” - Isa Guha

Former England women's cricketer Isa Guha has lamented the unfair treatment meted out to female cricketers in comparison to their male counterparts. According to Isa Guha, a lot needs to be done for women’s cricket to be seen on par with the men’s game.

Isa Guha shared her thoughts after a report revealed that the Indian women’s cricketers, who finished runners-up in last year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, are yet to receive their prize money from the event.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Isa Guha opined:

"Women are made to feel grateful for progress but there is still so much to be done to reach equity (& that isn't just equal pay). Players associations are a vital part of reaching this. India women will dominate the world stage when as much thought goes into their game as the men."

Earlier in the day, a report in UK's Telegraph newspaper informed that the Indian women cricketers are yet to receive their share from the USD 500,000 prize money for finishing runners-up in ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The event was held from February 21 to March 8 in Australia last year.

"While the men are at a different level there are still base level equities in player welfare. Things like payment/contract times, well-being support networks, domestic structure prof support, maternity provisions, retirement planning are all things can be gained from having a pa," Isa Guha said in another tweet.

Isa Guha is a highly renowned name in women's cricket. As a medium pacer, she claimed 101 wickets in 83 ODIs. Isa Guha was also part of the England team that won the World Cup and the World T20 in 2009.

Indian women’s team will receive payment in coming week: BCCI official

After news of the Indian women cricketers having not received their payment for the 2020 T20 World Cup came to the fore, a BCCI official stated that the money would be released in the coming week. The official informed ANI:

"The process had already been on and the funds should be transferred in the coming week. Yes, there was a slight delay and the Covid-19 situation further delayed the process, but there shouldn't be any further delays."

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year. After breezing through the group stages, they got an entry into the final without having to play the semis. The game against England was washed out and India qualified for the final by virtue of finishing higher in the points table.

India, however, were hammered by hosts Australia by 85 runs in the final. Set to chase a target of 185 , they were rolled over for 99.