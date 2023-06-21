Women's Ashes - England Women vs Australia Women, Only Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

England Women and Australia Women will take on each other in the one-off Test match of the Women’s Ashes series, which will be played alongside Men’s Ashes. The match will kick off on Thursday, June 22, at 3.30 pm IST. The venue for this match would be Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham.

England Women are just one spot shy of the top spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings for Women with 3342 points under their belt. They have an overall win percentage record of 21.27 in Tests. Their highest number of defeats in Test cricket came against Australia. They would like to move on and secure a Test win since all their last five games ended in a draw.

Australia Women are currently the top-ranked team in the ICC Test Team Rankings for Women with 3603 points under their belt. Their win record in Test cricket stands at 26.31 percent and have achieved the most amount of Test victories (12) against their arch-rivals England.

However, they now face a much more revamped England-Women side who are aiming to register their first Ashes Test victory in a very long time. Both teams are pretty much neck and neck and have plenty to play for in this upcoming blockbuster Ashes clash.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Australia Women, One-off Test Match, Women’s Ashes, 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, on Thursday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham

England Women vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is flat and greenish-brown, making it ideal for batters and spin bowlers. However, with gloomy overhead conditions, bowlers can expect the ball to shape around a bit which will surely be a delight for the team who fields first on day one. Opening batters will have their task cut out as they will need to bat very well to see off the new ball.

However, the pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses to the third and fourth day, which will bring the spinners into the game. Run scoring may also become less cumbersome as the moisture in the pitch begins to deteriorate.

All in all, a fair contest between the bat and the ball awaits us on Thursday.

England Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Light to moderate showers are predicted on the opening day of the one-off Test match. However, as the Test match progresses to the latter stage of the game then we can expect the weather to clear out. The temperature on match day will vary between 24 C and 14 C.

England Women vs Australia Women Probable Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Heather Knight ©, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Danny Wyatt.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy ©, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Phoebe Litchfield.

England Women vs Australia Women Prediction

England Women have the home advantage on their side and have a very good understanding of the pitch conditions at Trent Bridge. Besides, England Women have always had the upper hand over Australia in limited overs format whenever they toured England in recent times.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode & SonyLIV

