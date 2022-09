Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to host the eighth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, starting on October 1, Saturday. A total of seven teams will participate in this year's event.

Bangladesh Women will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated India Women in the previous edition's title-decider. India Women, Bangladesh Women, Pakistan Women, UAE Women, Sri Lanka Women, Thailand Women, and Malaysia Women are the seven participating teams.

The two venues in Sylhet will host all the matches of the competition. India Women won the trophy a record six times, with Bangladesh Women winning once. The final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 15.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, October 1

Bangladesh vs Thailand, 8.30 am

India vs Sri Lanka, 1.00 pm

Sunday, October 2

Pakistan vs Malaysia, 8.30 am

Sri Lanka vs UAE, 1.00 pm

Monday, October 3

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 8.30 am

India vs Malaysia, 1.00 pm

Tuesday, October 4

Sri Lanka vs Thailand, 8.30 am

India vs UAE, 1.00 pm

Wednesday, October 5

UAE vs Malaysia, 8.30 am

Thursday, October 6

Pakistan vs Thailand, 8.30 am

Bangladesh vs Malaysia, 1.00 pm

Friday, October 7

Thailand vs UAE, 8.30 am

India vs Pakistan, 1.00 pm

Saturday, October 8

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, 8.30 am

India vs Bangladesh, 1.00 pm

Sunday, October 9

Thailand vs Malaysia, 8.30 am

Pakistan vs UAE, 1.00 pm

Monday, October 10

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 8.30 am

India vs Thailand, 1.00 pm

Tuesday, October 11

Bangladesh vs UAE, 8.30 am

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1.00 pm

Thursday, October 13

Semi Final 1, 8.30 am

Semi Final 2, 1.00 pm

Saturday, October 15

Final, 1.00 pm

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Squads

India Women

England Women v India Women - 1st Royal London ODI.

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, and K.P. Navgire.

Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 1.

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan.

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Sri Lanka Women

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 5.

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, and Tharika Sewwandi.

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (wk), Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, and Noor Hayati Zakaria.

Thailand Women

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, and Sunida Chaturongrattana.

Bangladesh Women

England v Bangladesh - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fariha Trisna, and Marufa Akter.

UAE Women

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Priyanjali Jain, and Rinitha Rajith.

