Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 15, India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will square off against hosts Bangladesh Women in the 15th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India Women are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. After winning three games on the trot, they suffered a loss against their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in their fourth game. It was a close-fought contest.

After being asked to bowl first, Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets as the Indian Women restricted Pakistan Women to 137 at the end of their 20 overs. The Indian batters never got going as they were bundled out on 124 in the last over, losing the game by 13 runs. They will hope to bring their A-game in this fixture to get back to winning ways.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, won their last game. They secured a victory in their first outing but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Pakistan Women in their subsequent fixture. They bounced back to beat Malaysia Women comprehensively in their third game.

On the back of fifties from Murshida Khatun (56) and Nigar Sultana (53), Bangladesh Women posted 129 on the board. Fariha Trisna on her T20I debut picked up a hat-trick and the other bowlers also stepped up as they knocked over Malaysia on 41 to win the game comprehensively by 88 runs. They will be riding with confidence and will look to replicate the same performance against India Women on Saturday.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 15, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 8th 2022, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is dry in nature. The spinners enjoy bowling here as they extract turn off the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

India Women suffered their first loss of the competition in their last game whereas Bangladesh Women are coming off a comprehensive win. Fans can expect a cracking contest on Saturday as both sides will come out hard against each other.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Poll : Harmanpreet Kaur to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes