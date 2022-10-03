Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 6, India Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns against Malaysia Women in the sixth match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will play host to this exciting contest.

The Indian team faced Sri Lanka in their opening game of the competition. A solid all-round performance saw them win the game comprehensively to get off to a start.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian team posted 150 on the board, thanks to a brilliant knock of 76 from Jemimah Rodrigues. The bowlers then backed up their batters nicely as they knocked over the Lankan side on 109 to win the game by 41 runs.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. They suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan Women in their opening fixture.

The Malaysian batters failed to adapt to the conditions after being put in to bat first. Only two batters managed to get to double digits, with Elsa Hunter top-scoring with 29* as they managed to score only 57 at the end of their 20 overs.

The bowlers failed to defend this modest total. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Indian side on Monday in the Women's Asia Cup.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 6, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 3, 2022, Monday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is a turning track. The ball grips off the surface and the spinners will extract turn. We will see the pacers use a number of slower deliveries while bowling on this surface. The batters will have to be on their toes right from the start of their innings.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Monday is expected to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game as the downpour is predicted.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh/Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

India Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

India Women got off to a winning start in the Women's Asia Cup whereas Malaysia Women suffered a heavy loss in their opening fixture against Pakistan Women. They will have to bring out their A-game to come out on top against India Women.

India looks strong on paper and expect them to beat Malaysia comprehensively on Monday.

Prediction: India Women to win this Women's Asia Cup encounter.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

