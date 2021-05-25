Women's cricket: Deepti Sharma's 3 best WT20I spells

Deepti Sharma has been an invaluable member of the Indian Women's ODI and T20I teams for the past few years. The all-rounder is set to make her Test debut this June when India visit England for a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Sharma has 54 WT20I wickets from 51 matches at an economy of 6.06. Ahead of the team's trip to England, we take a look at some of her best spells in the shortest format of the game.

#3 2018: Deepti Sharma's 2/15 vs Ireland

Sharma's handy contribution helped India restrict Ireland to 93 for 8 during their Women's World T20 encounter. The tweaker dismissed opener Gaby Lewis and middle-order bat Shauna Kavanagh as she registered figures of 2/15 to help India seal a 52-run victory.

India had posted a total of 145 for 6 thanks to knocks from Mithali Raj (51) and Smriti Mandhana (33).

#2 2019: Sharma's 3/8 leaves South Africa in tatters

Deepti Sharma bagged 3/8 vs South Africa

Chasing a modest target of 131, South Africa fell short by 11 runs after they were stifled by Deepti Sharma.

Sharma bagged the wickets of Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk and Shabnim Ismail as she finished with figures of 3/8.

Earlier, India's top-order stuttered before Harmanpreet Kaur (43 off 34) steadied the ship to help take the side to a respectable total.

#1 2019: Sharma's 4/10 dismantles Windies

In a T20I encounter at Gros Islet, Sharma ran through the hosts' batting order to register figures of 4/10.

The all-rounder picked up key wickets of Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean and Chinelle Henry to dismantle Windies' middle order before returning to bag the wicket of Sheneta Grimmond.

The hosts stumbled to a below-par total of 103 for 7 and India chased down the target with 10 wickets to spare thanks to Shafali Verma (69* off 35) and Smriti Mandhana (30* off 28).

India Women's squad for Tests and ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (V), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women's squad for WT20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.