Women's cricket: Smriti Mandhana's 3 best WT20I knocks

Smriti Mandhana has been a key component of the Indian women's cricket team for a while now. The opener will be keen to make it count when India land in England for their one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Mandhana has been run machine in all three formats of the game. She's notched up 1782 runs from 78 WT20Is at an average of 25.45 and strike rate of 120.16. She has 12 fifties to her credit in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of their encounter against England, we take a look at three of her best WT20I knocks.

#1 2019: Smriti Mandhana cracks 89 vs NZW

India may have fallen short of the target by two runs chasing 162 at Hamilton, but giving them a solid start was Mandhana with a fluent 62-ball-86 studded with 12 fours and a six.

After a bit of a middle-order stutter, Mithali Raj (24) and Deepti Sharma (21) tried to inject some late momentum, but it wasn't enough.

Earlier, NZ were bolstered by Sophie Devine's 72 off 52 deliveries. Amy Satterthwaite (31) and Suzie Bates (24) chipped in with handy knocks.

#2 2018: Mandhana's breezy 83 against Australia Women

Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat in India's comprehensive 48-run win. The opener belted a 55-ball-83 to help the side reach 167 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Playing another handy knock was Harmanpreet Kaur (43 off 27).

In reply, Australia were held to 119 after tweaker Anuja Patil bowled a tight spell to finish with 3/15, while Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

#3 2018: Smriti Mandhana's 76 vs England Women

Mandhana's fluent 40-ball-76 and Raj's 53 off 43 deliveries helped India set a competitive target of 195. The left-hander's knock comprised of 12 fours and two sixes. The duo stitched up an opening partnership of 129 runs from 77 balls.

England went on to win the match by seven wickets after Danni Wyatt blitzed her way to a magnificent 124 from just 64 deliveries.

India Women's squad for Tests and ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (V), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women's squad for WT20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.