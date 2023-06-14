Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India A and Nepal are set to lock horns in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Misson Round Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, will host the contest.

India A, led by Shweta Sehrawat, made a stupendous start to their Women's Emerging Asia Cup campaign by beating Hong Kong by nine wickets on Tuesday, June 13.

After opting to field first, India A bowled their opponent out for a paltry 34 in 14 overs. Shreyanka Patil, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural Women's Premier League, was the star of the show. She finished with outstanding figures of 3-0-2-5.

India then chased down the target with 14.4 overs to spare.

Nepal, led by Rubina Chetry, on the other hand, began their Women's Emerging Asia Cup campaign by losing to Pakistan Women by nine runs. After opting to field first, Nepal bowled their opponents out for 87 in 19.2 overs.

While Indu Barma picked up three wickets, Kabita Kunwar, Asmina Karmacharya, and Sita Magar accounted for two scalps apiece. Nepal played out 20 overs, but could only reach 78 for the loss of six wickets.

India A vs Nepal Match Details

Match: India A vs Nepal, Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Misson Round Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

India A vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Misson Round Ground is not expected to be batting-friendly. Bowlers will have their say to a large extent and a low-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

India A vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There will be a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to short delays and interruptions.

Probable XIs

India A

Shweta Sehrawat (C), Uma Chetry (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwary, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Bareddy Anusha.

Nepal

Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Indu Barma, Rubina Chetry (C), Samjhana Khadka, Kabita Joshi, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Asmina Karmacharya, Kritika Marasini, Apsari Begam.

India A vs Nepal Match Prediction

India A will go into the match as clear favourites. Nepal struggled in the batting department against Pakistan and facing a strong Indian attack is bound to pose its own difficulties.

Prediction: India A to win this Women's Emerging Asia Cup contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

