Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A vs Pakistan A: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India A and Pakistan A are set to lock horns in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, June 17. The Misson Round Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, will host the contest.

India A, captained by Shweta Sehrawat, will go into the match after their contest against Nepal A was called off due to rain. But they will be high on confidence after beating Nepal by nine wickets in their previous match.

Shreyanka Patil, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, picked up five wickets. She also won the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, also could not play their match against Hong Kong Women after rain played spoilsport. But they will be looking for a clinical show after struggling a bit against Nepal in the earlier contest.

Pakistan were bowled out for 87 in 19.2 overs, after which they somehow restricted Nepal to 78 for six. The Women in Green won the match by nine runs.

India A vs Pakistan A Match Details

Match: India A vs Pakistan A, Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Misson Round Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

India A vs Pakistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be low and slow. A low-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

India A vs Pakistan A Weather Forecast

There is a prediction of rain and thunderstorms during the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

India A

Shweta Sehrawat (C), Uma Chetry (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwary, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Bareddy Anusha

Pakistan A

Shawal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Natalia Parvez, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wk), Fatima Sana (C), Umme Hani, Tuba Hassan, Aroob Shah, Anoosha Nasir

India A vs Pakistan A Match Prediction

India A Women looked in stupendous touch against Hong Kong, especially in the bowling department. They should be able to beat Pakistan A Women.

Prediction: India A to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Shreyanka Patil to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes