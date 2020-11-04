Women's IPL 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur IPL team, T20 stats and records

One of the most explosive batswomen in the international circuit, Harmanpreet Kaur is currently the captain of the Indian cricket team in the shortest format of the game. She is also the captain of the Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020, also known as the Women's IPL.

Harmanpreet Kaur has always played the game with a lot of freedom, and her fearless and explosive brand of cricket has inspired youngsters in the Indian team.

Harmanpreet Kaur's International career

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently the captain of the Indian Women's T20 team

The 31-year-old made her T20I debut in June 2009 against England during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the County Ground in Taunton.

Although she did not have an ideal start to her international career, Harmanpreet Kaur's immense talent and ability to clear the boundary rope made her a player to watch out for.

In 2016, her consistent performances at the international level helped her become the first Indian to play for the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

Harmanpreet Kaur was also appointed as the captain of the Indian team before the 2018 Women's World Cup held in West Indies. Much was expected of her in the tournament, and Kaur did not disappoint fans, smashing a magnificent hundred off 57 balls against New Zealand in the opening encounter.

The right-handed batswoman was the highest scorer for the team in the tournament, with 184 runs in five matches.

In her 114 matches, she has amassed 2,186 runs at an average of 27, including one hundred and six half-centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur's IPL stats

Harmanpreet Kaur in the finals of last season. Image credit - IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur and the Supernovas will be eyeing their third successive Women's IPL title when they step on to the field for their opening match against Velocity later today.

In the four matches across two editions of the competition, Kaur has scored 119 runs, with her highest being a half-century in the final game of the last season against the same opposition.

Chasing 122 to win the coveted trophy, Kaur smashed 51 off 37 balls, including four boundaries and three massive sixes, to help her side scamper across the finish line.

After a disappointing low-scoring World T20 campaign, Kaur will be keen to get on the pitch and make an impact for herself and her team.