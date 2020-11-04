Women's IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of SUP vs VEL

After an action-packed six weeks of IPL 2020, the male players will take a backseat and the women's cricketers will take center stage in the United Arab Emirates.

Two-time (and defending) champions Supernovas will kick off the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 against the Velocity at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams met twice in the previous season, and the Supernovas prevailed on both occasions.

In their first meeting, Jemimah Rodrigues' 77-run knock powered the Supernovas to a 12-run victory. Chamari Atapattu backed her up to perfection with a patient innings of 31 runs. Captain Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy tried their best to take the Velocity over the line. Unfortunately, Poonam Yadav's spell of 1/13 denied them a win.

In the subsequent battle, the Supernovas chased down the Velocity's target of 122 runs, riding on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century.

The upcoming match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium promises to be another close contest, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

SUP vs VEL pitch report

Sharjah hosted many league matches of IPL 2020. The pitch and the shorter boundaries on this ground favor the batsmen, but the wicket has slowed down a bit of late.

In the last game played at this venue, the Mumbai Indians managed 149/8 in their 20 overs. Still, the Sunrisers Hyderabad chased it down without losing a single wicket. Teams batting second have been very successful in Sharjah, and the captain winning the toss on Wednesday evening will probably field first.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches in Sharjah.

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 36 (1 tie)

Highest 1st innings score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest successful run chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 157

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for Women's IPL 2020 match between SUP and VEL

There are no chances of rainfall in Sharjah on Wednesday. The skies will stay clear, and the Women's IPL cricketers will get a great opportunity to show their talent to the world.