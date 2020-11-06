Women's IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of Trailblazers vs Supernovas clash

After routing Velocity by nine wickets, the Trailblazers will aim to march to the summit of the league with another clinical performance against the Supernovas. Both teams have played a match each already at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While the two-time defending champions lost the season opener by five wickets, Smriti Mandhana's team won the only afternoon game of the Women's T20 Challenge versus Velocity.

The upcoming game is a do-or-die match for the Supernovas. They need to win this contest at any cost to keep their hopes of a successful title defense alive. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers have all but cemented the first position in the standings after a landslide victory over Velocity.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her could not defend 127 runs in the first fixture. On the other side, the Trailblazers got Velocity out for only 47 runs. Smriti Mandhana's team go into the game as the favorites to win this match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

The spinners ruled the roost in the previous match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets in nineteen balls. Simultaneously, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma troubled the Velocity batswomen with their spin bowling skills.

The shorter boundaries should favor the batswomen. But given how the pitch has played of late, it seems like the fans will get another low-scoring contest at Sharjah. Anything above 135 runs will be a par score at this venue.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for Women's IPL 2020 match between Trailblazers and Supernovas

The skies will remain clear at Sharjah during the match on Saturday. The temperature is expected to stay at around 28 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels will be at 59%.