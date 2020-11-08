Women's IPL 2020: Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The stage is set for a classic showdown as the top two sides of the Women's T20 Challenge, in defending champions Supernovas and the in-form Trailblazers, lock horns in the final match of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The last time these two teams competed in the group stage, the Supernovas edged past the Girls in Pink by two runs. A nail-biting victory along with a superior Net Run Rate helped secure their place in the summit clash.

While the Trailblazers will look to continue their sublime form and clinch their maiden IPL title, the Supernovas will be gunning for their third successive trophy.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas match details

Date: 9th November 2020 (Monday)

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast

With the game scheduled to take place in the evening, the climate is expected to be a little bit on the cooler side. The average temperature at the ground is expected to be at around the 30-degree mark.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

Going by the past record in the competition, the wickets have been a lot slower and thus made it difficult for the batters to play the big strokes. For the team batting first, anything over 140 runs on the board will be a decent total.

The dew factor is expected to play a major role in giving the team a slight advantage while chasing the runs. However, in a big pressure final, runs on the board is the way to go forward.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas predicted XIs

Supernovas

Riding on Chamari Atapattu's half-century and contributions from Priya Punia and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the Supernovas posted 146 runs in the first innings.

Despite the solid start by the top order, the middle order failed to capitalize on the situation and launch an attack in the back end of the innings.

Anuja Patil's inclusion in the last game proved to be an advantage for the Supernovas because of her ability to bowl with the new ball and restrict the flow of runs.

Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Priya Punia, Ayabonga Khaka.

Trailblazers

The Trailblazers have been the most well-balanced side in the competition. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the team has been consistent with their performances in the last two games.

Despite falling agonisingly short, and losing by two runs in the final league match of the tournament, the team may not look to change what is a settled combination.

With the quality of the bowlers in the line-up, the team is heavily reliant on their spinners to take advantage of the conditions on offer and help in restricting the opposition to a low score.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Hemlatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantam, Deandra Dottin

Trailblazers vs Supernovas match prediction

Heading into the all-important final, the Trailblazers clearly look a formidable team on paper. The team has enough firepower at the top of the order with Smriti Mandhana and Deandra Dottin opening the batting. The bowling unit too looks settled with Jhulan Goswami and Sophie Ecclestone in prime form all through the competition.

On the other hand, the Supernovas, in their bid for a third successive title, will have to address the middle order muddle. They will need either Harmanpreet Kaur or Jemimah Rodrigues to bat through the innings.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas TV and live streaming details

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney + Hotstar VIP