Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Velocity takes on Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While the Trailblazers will look to start their campaign with a win, Velocity will be keen to build on their splendid show last night against the defending champions, Supernovas.

The last time these two sides locked horns in the Women's IPL, Velocity scampered home by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. Chasing 113 runs to win in their allotted quota of 20 overs, Velocity was cruising at one point with 111 runs for the loss of two wickets.

However, the girls in purple lost five wickets without any run of the board creating a bit of panic in the dugout. They eventually chased down the target with two overs to spare and record their first win in the competition.

Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Match Details

Date: 5th November 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Weather Forecast

The two teams will be greeted with bright sunshine and the temperature is expected to be around the mid-30s throughout the day. The game will be played ahead of the Qualifier - 1 in the scorching heat and the weather is bound to be extremely hot and dry.

Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Pitch Report

Since it is an afternoon game, the dew will not be a factor and hence the team batting first will look to score somewhere around 140 to 150 runs.

With plenty of cricket already having been played at this particular venue, the wicket will generally be the slower side.

Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Predicted XI

Trailblazers:

Jhulan Goswami is expected to play a vital role in spearheading this young bowling unit.

With Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone and Salma Khatun, the spinners are going to be crucial to Trailblazers fortune in the tournament.

The batting, though, lacks firepower down the order and will be heavily reliant on Smriti Mandhana to lead from the front.

Trailblazers Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin

Velocity:

With a magnificent win under the belt against the Supernovas, there is not much need to tinker with the winning combination for the Velocity team management.

However, with the wickets assisting spinners, there might be a temptation to include Devika Vaidya in place of Manali Dakshini.

Velocity Predicted XI: Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match Prediction

With the momentum well and truly with the girls in purple, they are clearly the favorites heading into tomorrow's encounter.

The team also looks better equipped and well-balanced to handle the the slow and low conditions on offer.

The Trailblazers will need some breakthrough performances from Smriti Mandhana and Deandra Dottin. The duo will have to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility with the bat.

Women's IPL 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Live Streaming Details

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney + Hotstar VIP