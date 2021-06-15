Women's T20 tournament at Commonwealth Games 2022 to commence on July 29

The women's T20 tournament at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will commence on July 29 at Edgbaston, organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

Group-stage games for the eight-team event will be completed by August 4, with the semifinals slated for August 6. The title clash, along with the third-place playoff match, will take place on August 7.

"With 11 days of swimming and diving, 8 days of cricket, 8 days of gymnastics and 7 days of athletics, including the marathon, the summer of 2022 is set for a spectacular home Games," the official website said.

"The Birmingham 2022 competition schedule features more medal events for women than men for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, as well as a fully integrated para-sport programme," it added.

Cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games for just the second time

Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, England, and a nation from the Caribbean have all qualified for the event. England qualified as hosts, while other nations made the cut based on their T20I rankings on April 1, 2021.

Since athletes from the Caribbean represent their individual countries at the Games, a qualifying tournament for those nations will decide which team takes the West Indies' spot.

It will be just the second time that cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games after a men's 50-over competition was part of the event in Kuala Lumpur way back in 1998. Women's cricket will be a part of the Games for the first time.

