Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Australia v New Zealand | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Ellyse Perry may miss the game

The most important group stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a clash between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia Women and New Zealand Women. Both the teams have won their matches against Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women while India Women have defeated both the sides.

This will be a virtual quarterfinal match as only the winning team will join the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit in the next round. Australia Women have suffered a massive blow as their star player Ellyse Perry might not get fit in time to play this match. In that case, they will have to tinker their playing XI.

Alyssa Healy has impressed a lot for Australia Women while Jess Jonassen has backed her up with the ball. The home team will look to win the match against New Zealand Women so as to avoid an embarrassing first-round exit in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

On the other side, New Zealand Women will try to win this mega contest and seal their position in the semifinals. Sophie Devine will have to bring her 'A' game to the table while she will expect the likes of Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest to support her in the batting department.

One last hit out for @AusWomenCricket. Tomorrow, they play NZ for a spot in the #T20WorldCup semi-final pic.twitter.com/5GCmrkhw5t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 1, 2020

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match details

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: 2nd March 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry/Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

New Zealand: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair

Where to watch the matches in India?

Australia-W v New Zealand-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Australia-W v New Zealand-W will be available on Hotstar.com