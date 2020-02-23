Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Australia v Sri Lanka | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can the hosts register their first win of the tournament?

After losing to India in the tournament opener, Australia will try to record their first victory of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 when they meet Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the competition. The islanders also lost their opening game, against New Zealand, and a loss in their upcoming match would severely dent their chances of making it to the next round.

The Sri Lankan side had captured the attention of the fans by thumping England in the warm-up matches. However, when they locked horns with New Zealand in the main round, opposition skipper Sophie Devine blew them away with an unbeaten knock of 75 runs.

On the other hand, Australia came close to defeating India but Poonam Yadav's hat-trick turned the match in favor of the Women in Blue. Meg Lanning and Co will try to forget that performance and start this game with renewed vigor.

Meg Lanning

Shifting our focus to the key players now, Australia will rest their hopes on Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney as the two batswomen can single-handedly change the course of the game with their big-hitting skills.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will expect skipper Chamari Atapattu to replicate her performance from the warm-up round. Even the middle order will have to play with more responsibility.

Chamari Atapattu

Here is all the information you need to know about this match.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women match details

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Advertisement

Date: 24 February 2020

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sungadika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasooriya, Kavisha Dilhari

Where to watch the matches in India?

Australia-W v Sri Lanka-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Australia-W v Sri Lanka-W will be available on hotstar.com.