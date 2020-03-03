×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Brett Lee heaps praise on Shafali Verma; believes India can make it to the final of showpiece event

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 16:01 IST

The Indian women
The Indian women's tea won all their group matches

What's the story?

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has heaped praise on the batting performances of the upcoming star of the Indian women's cricket team Shafali Verma. The right-arm quick, who recently took part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash match, also stated that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit can make it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup this year.

The background

With scores of 47, 46, 39, and 29 thus far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Indian opener Shafali Verma has decimated the opposition bowling attacks. She has been one of the main reasons behind India's success in the World Cup besides the pair of Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, who have also stolen the spotlight with their bowling performances.

The heart of the matter

Brett Lee feels India can reach the finale
Brett Lee feels India can reach the finale

Giving his opinion on India's chances of making it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup, Brett Lee was quoted as follows by ICC:

"They've never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball. We've always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day."

He further stated that it would take an excellent team to stop India from reaching the finale of the tournament. When asked about Shafali Verma's batting performances in this competition, Lee added:

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers."

The fast bowler signed off by saying that he was not surprised to see India top group A after their win against Australia in the tournament opener.

What's next?

India and Australia have qualified for the next round from group A. It will be interesting to see if the two teams can make it to the finale.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 16:01 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Brett Lee Shafali Verma
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Today
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Today
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
India Women
B2
IND-W VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
B1
Australia Women
TBA VS AUW preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us