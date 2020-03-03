Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Brett Lee heaps praise on Shafali Verma; believes India can make it to the final of showpiece event

The Indian women's tea won all their group matches

What's the story?

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has heaped praise on the batting performances of the upcoming star of the Indian women's cricket team Shafali Verma. The right-arm quick, who recently took part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash match, also stated that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit can make it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup this year.

The background

With scores of 47, 46, 39, and 29 thus far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Indian opener Shafali Verma has decimated the opposition bowling attacks. She has been one of the main reasons behind India's success in the World Cup besides the pair of Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, who have also stolen the spotlight with their bowling performances.

The heart of the matter

Brett Lee feels India can reach the finale

Giving his opinion on India's chances of making it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup, Brett Lee was quoted as follows by ICC:

"They've never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball. We've always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day."

He further stated that it would take an excellent team to stop India from reaching the finale of the tournament. When asked about Shafali Verma's batting performances in this competition, Lee added:

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers."

The fast bowler signed off by saying that he was not surprised to see India top group A after their win against Australia in the tournament opener.

What's next?

India and Australia have qualified for the next round from group A. It will be interesting to see if the two teams can make it to the finale.