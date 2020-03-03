×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Ellyse Perry ruled out of tournament with hamstring injury

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 11:00 IST
Australia
Australia's Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup. This is because she sustained a hamstring injury during the game versus New Zealand while trying to attempt a run-out and limped off the field.

The number one ranked all-rounder's absence is a huge blow to the defending champions as she was able to bat anywhere in the line-up and bowl overs at crucial junctures in the game. Perry played the role of a finisher to perfection during the league phase of the tournament and thus she will be difficult to replace.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time," team doctor Pip Ing said in a statement.
"We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," he added.

While these are big shoes to fill in, Australian women's coach Matthew Mott believes that they have enough backup in the squad to deal with Perry's absence. Australia had a poor start to the tournament as they were stunned by India in the opener. However, they came back strong and won the remaining three matches of the league phase to qualify for the semifinals.

It will be interesting to see whether they are able to defend their crown successfully without their star all-rounder and amidst the pressure of the home crowd.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 11:00 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Australia Women Cricket Ellyse Perry T20
