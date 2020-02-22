Women's T20 World Cup 2020, England v South Africa | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Can England get off to a winning start?

After suffering a shock 10-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in a warm-up match, England will look to turn their fortunes around and get their Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign off to a winning start when they lock horns with South Africa.

England had earlier defeated New Zealand in a warm-up game but their performance against Sri Lanka woild have caused some concern among the team management.

On the other hand, South Africa easily overcame the challenge from the Islanders in the warm-up stage and also took hosts Australia to the limit before falling to a last-over defeat.

England skipper Heather Knight will hold the key for her side. She will have to lead the team from the front while the likes of Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont will also look to bring their 'A' game to the table.

For the South African side, Dane van Niekerk will have the responsibility of scoring runs, while with the ball, Marizanne Kapp will look to get some early wickets.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

England Women vs South Africa Women match details

Venue: WACA, Perth

Date: 23rd February 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

England: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk.

Where to watch the matches in India?

England-W v South Africa-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for England-W v South Africa-W will be available on Hotstar.com