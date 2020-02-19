Women's T20 World Cup 2020 | Harmanpreet Kaur believes India can put pressure upon any side with the right mindset

Australia will square off against India in the opening game of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The skipper of the Indian women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed that her team can put pressure upon any side in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia from February 21. She also believes that the team needs to perform with a positive mindset, ahead of their curtain-raiser against the hosts Australia at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Indian team starts as favourites with a mix of youth and experience in the line-up, after their recent preparation against Australia in the recently concluded tri-series along with England. Harmanpreet Kaur, who has represented the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League, expressed that she is looking forward to the opening game against their arch-rivals Australia.

The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we’re looking positive in that,” Kaur said.

We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength. In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team.

India, having opted to play with a young side, without the experience of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, is confident ahead of their World Cup campaign and will be aiming for their maiden trophy on the final scheduled to take place on 8th March in Melbourne. The first-ever cricketer to cross 100 T20Is - Kaur weighed in on India's chances with the support from the fans in India.

We all know that everyone in India loves cricket, wherever we go we always have our fans out there supporting and we are looking forward to that again.

Speaking on a possible slow pitch in the opening fixture, Kaur said, "If the Sydney Showground is on the slower side, it will suit us, and it looks that way currently. We are looking good in that."

India has appeared in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup thrice (2009, 2010, and 2018) and will be aiming their first title this year.

